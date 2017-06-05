Kane Community Market set to kick off...

Kane Community Market set to kick off second season

The Kane Community Market will be open twice a week in 2017, up from the once a week open market that began last summer. This year's schedule will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7 in the lot out front of the Classic Car Wash on North Fraley Street.

