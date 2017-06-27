JLSB All-Stars in driver's seat
Punxsy's Junior League softball All-Stars heated up as the night cooled down, and the end result on Tuesday was a 10-0 win over Kane-Ridgway in Punxsutawney. Punxsy defeated DuBois on Sunday in the three-team bracket, meaning they now earn an off day on Thursday.
