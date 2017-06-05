Flag Day program update
The Veterans of Foreign Wars King David Post 1132 in Kane and the Kane Elks Lodge 329 remind area residents that a Flag Day program will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the VFW pavilion on Holman Street in Kane. Local Elks lodge officers will hold their annual flag Day ritual commemorating the history of the flag, followed by the VFW Honor Guard rifle salute and taps.
