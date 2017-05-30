Blood Drive is set for Monday in Kane
The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday in the lower level at the First United Methodist Church at 112 Greeves St. in Kane. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood," the Red Cross said in encouraging Kane area residents to donate blood.
