Wozneak joins Kinzua Healthcare
Wozneak, a Warren County native, graduated from The University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1981 before earning a Master's degree in Physical Therapy from The University of Pittsburgh in 1984. He has held positions with The Warren General Hospital and The Kane Community Hospital and also maintained a private practice for 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC