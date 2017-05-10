Wozneak joins Kinzua Healthcare

Wozneak joins Kinzua Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

Wozneak, a Warren County native, graduated from The University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1981 before earning a Master's degree in Physical Therapy from The University of Pittsburgh in 1984. He has held positions with The Warren General Hospital and The Kane Community Hospital and also maintained a private practice for 16 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr '17 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar '17 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC