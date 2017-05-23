VFW, Elks plan Flag Day program

VFW, Elks plan Flag Day program

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

The Veterans of Foreign Wars King David Post 1132 in Kane and the Kane Elks Lodge 329 would like to invite all area residents to attend the annual Flag Day celebration on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the VFW pavilion on Holman Street in Kane. Local Elks lodge officers will hold their annual flag Day ritual commemorating the history of the flag, followed by the VFW Honor Guard rifle salute and taps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr '17 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar '17 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC