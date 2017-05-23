Kane Chamber of Commerce seeking 2017 Kane Prince, Princess, Beautiful Baby contestants
Deadline is rapidly approaching to enter your child in the 2017 Annual Kane Prince and Princess and Beautiful Baby Contest. The Prince and Princess categories are open to all children between the ages of 3 and 6 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC