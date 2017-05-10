Headlines from the Past

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of May 11, 1917 Search Is Started For Runaway - Boy With Ill Mother Walter J. Montgomery, Who Left Home With John Lee And Mark Sullivan Is Being Sought - A Citizen Directs Hunt- Failure of Effort Results in Local Man Sending Circulars Broadcast to Locate Lad Because of police failure to locate three boys who ran away from their home in this city Monday, a citizen has undertaken the search for Walter James Montgomery, the mother being prostrated as the result of the disappearance of the lad, who is 16 years old.

