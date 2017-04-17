Week of worship at First United Metho...

Week of worship at First United Methodist Church

A wonderful week of worship was experienced by all who attended the First United Methodist Church in Kane. The journey through Jesus's last days on Earth began with the combined service with Tabor Lutheran church on Palm Sunday.

