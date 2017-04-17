Week of worship at First United Methodist Church
A wonderful week of worship was experienced by all who attended the First United Methodist Church in Kane. The journey through Jesus's last days on Earth began with the combined service with Tabor Lutheran church on Palm Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC