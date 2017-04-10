Kane Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday
Parents are reminded that the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Kane will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Children in pre-school through kindergarten will hunt for treats on the playground for the former Chestnut Street Elementary School.
