Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of April 27, 1967 Curfew Law is Revised in Long Council Meeting Kane Borough Council last night dug into a mountainous agenda and called it a day at 1 a.m. after: 1-Revising the curfew ordinance. 2-Discussing favorably a sound-out on making about 19 additional acres of Southover Park available or school, building purposes.

