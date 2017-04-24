Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of April 27, 1967 Curfew Law is Revised in Long Council Meeting Kane Borough Council last night dug into a mountainous agenda and called it a day at 1 a.m. after: 1-Revising the curfew ordinance. 2-Discussing favorably a sound-out on making about 19 additional acres of Southover Park available or school, building purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC