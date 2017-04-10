Headlines from the Past

Headlines from the Past

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of April 13, 1915 Chief Banishes Drunken Man And His Sorry Steed Stranger Drives About Town Wherever His Fancy Suits A Nuisance To Autoists Secord Order to Leave Town is Obeyed After Drink is Refused A drunken man, driving a lame black horse, appeared on the streets yesterday afternoon. The man's condition was such that he almost fell from the seat at times, yet he would revive sufficiently to pull up on the lines, give the tired and much abused animal a whack with the whip and away he would go in any direction chance dictated.

