Effective in Potter County, Pa Until 4/20/2017 9:30 PM Est
Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and briefly heavy rain are possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC