Bell's Meat & Poultry in Kane gets a ...

Bell's Meat & Poultry in Kane gets a complete makeover and other Bits & Piecesa

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Don't cha just love that new butcher shop smell? James Anderson, Ray Smith and Jack Jr. [pictured] gave me a nice tour of the all-new Bell's the other day. New coolers, new walls, new floorsa new everything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar '17 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC