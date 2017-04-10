ANF releases vegetation management pr...

ANF releases vegetation management project environmental assessment

The Allegheny National Forest's Marienville Ranger District has released an environmental assessment designed to achieve a diversity of desired forest trees. The Chaffee Project proposes to move the forest toward a healthy and resilient ecosystem, and diminish the risks and consequences of forest health threats.

