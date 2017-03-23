Women In Timber Luncheon is set April 13
The 19th annual Women In Timber Luncheon will be held Thursday, April 13 at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane. The luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m. Susan Stout is the research project leader at the U.S. Forest Service Northeastern Research Station in Irvine near Warren.
