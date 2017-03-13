Westport First Selectman Marpe Announces Re-Election Bid
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe announced Moday that he will be seeking a second term this year, and has chosen Board of Finance member Jennifer Tooker as his running mate. Marpe was first elected to the Board of Selectmen in November 2013.
