Take Me Back Tuesday
This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture comes from the pages of the 2001 Hurri-Kane. Mrs. Joanne Perry and Mr. Joe Thornburg were two of the teachers that took part in the talent show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb 6
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC