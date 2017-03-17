PA Route 6 Alliance and the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Announce Regional Facade Grant

PA Route 6 Alliance and the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship are excited to announce they will be launching a regional facade grant program for communities along Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds. The program is made possible thanks to an $183,000 Keystone Communities grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development , and project support funding from the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources .

