PA Route 6 Alliance and the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Announce Regional Facade Grant

PA Route 6 Alliance and the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship are excited to announce they will be launching a regional facade grant program for communities along Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds. The program is made possible thanks to an $183,000 Keystone Communities grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development , and project support funding from the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources .

