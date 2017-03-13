Ideas needed for KARE For Kane projects

The annual KARE For Kane community cleanup day will be held Friday, May 12. The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise sponsors the event when 400 adults and students take part in various community beautification projects. KARE is seeking ideas for projects.

