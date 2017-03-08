Hunting for a Cure fundraiser set for Saturday at KF&G
The Kane Fish and Game Club will be the site of a Hunting for a Cure fundraiser benefiting St. Jude's Children Research Hospital on Saturday, March 11. The event will kick off with a Jeep Run Trail Ride. Registration for the Jeep Run will be held from 8-9 a.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC