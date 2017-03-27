Hunter Education Classes

Hunter Education Classes

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Hunter Education Class will be held at the Kane Fish and Game Club in April. The dates and time are April 3 from 5:30-9 p.m. and April 11 from 5:30-9 p.m. Must attend all classes and be 11 years old or older and pass test to get a Hunter ED card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alicia pape (Apr '16) Tue Watchful eye 13
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC