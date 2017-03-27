Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 30, 1972 Car to be Given Away by Auxiliary Mrs. Eleanor Colder, Finance Chairman of Kane Community Hospital Auxiliary, Tuesday afternoon at a meeting held in the new hospital dining room announced that a 1972 Ford Pinto would be given away by the auxiliary as a part of its fund raising project for the Growth Fund Campaign. Scientists Say Breast Cancer Runs in Families The danger that breast cancer may run in families is greater - in some cases by nine times - than has been generally supposed, a scientist said today.

