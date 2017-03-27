Headlines from the Past

Headlines from the Past

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 30, 1972 Car to be Given Away by Auxiliary Mrs. Eleanor Colder, Finance Chairman of Kane Community Hospital Auxiliary, Tuesday afternoon at a meeting held in the new hospital dining room announced that a 1972 Ford Pinto would be given away by the auxiliary as a part of its fund raising project for the Growth Fund Campaign. Scientists Say Breast Cancer Runs in Families The danger that breast cancer may run in families is greater - in some cases by nine times - than has been generally supposed, a scientist said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alicia pape (Apr '16) Tue Watchful eye 13
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC