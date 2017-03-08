Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 9, 1957 Sixty-Four Percent Of Pennsylvania Children Have Received Vaccine State Secretary of Health Dr. Berwyn F. Mattison has announced that 64 percent of the children in Pennsylvania are reported to have received at least one shot of the Salk polio vaccine. TV Quiz Champion Is Beaten After 13 Weeks By Woman Lawyer Charles Van Doren, whose amazing knowledge catapulted him into television fame, was dethroned Monday night by a woman lawyer and the king of Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb 6
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC