Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 9, 1957 Sixty-Four Percent Of Pennsylvania Children Have Received Vaccine State Secretary of Health Dr. Berwyn F. Mattison has announced that 64 percent of the children in Pennsylvania are reported to have received at least one shot of the Salk polio vaccine. TV Quiz Champion Is Beaten After 13 Weeks By Woman Lawyer Charles Van Doren, whose amazing knowledge catapulted him into television fame, was dethroned Monday night by a woman lawyer and the king of Belgium.

