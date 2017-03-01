Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 2, 1932 A.P.G. Plant to Start Operations - Start Repairs on Big Plant for an Early Resumption of Work Definite announcement that the American Plate Glass factory at Durant City will resume operations soon, was made this afternoon. Sale of the American Plate Glass corporation has been confirmed by the court and deed of the entire property was given today to W.L. Heim, and N.D. Howells, acting for Clement Jungers, W.L. Heim, W.H. Davis, J.E. Henretta, F.M. McElwain, N.D. Howells, L.C. Amey, R.D. Marshall and James H. Heim.

