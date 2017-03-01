Headlines from the Past

Headlines from the Past

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of March 2, 1932 A.P.G. Plant to Start Operations - Start Repairs on Big Plant for an Early Resumption of Work Definite announcement that the American Plate Glass factory at Durant City will resume operations soon, was made this afternoon. Sale of the American Plate Glass corporation has been confirmed by the court and deed of the entire property was given today to W.L. Heim, and N.D. Howells, acting for Clement Jungers, W.L. Heim, W.H. Davis, J.E. Henretta, F.M. McElwain, N.D. Howells, L.C. Amey, R.D. Marshall and James H. Heim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb 16 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb 6 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
News Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15) Dec '16 resident 3
Christine Saulsgiver Nov '16 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC