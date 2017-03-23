Chamber to host Women's Luncheon
A luncheon in honor of Administrative Professionals Day will be held Thursday, April 27 at noon at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane. The Kane Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the luncheon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar 16
|CHOOKER
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Crusty feller
|4
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC