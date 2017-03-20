Bechakas, Johnson in upcoming tourney
Two members of the Kane Wrestling Club, Reece Bechakas and Isaak Johnson, will be competing in the upcoming Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Tournament. Reece was the champion of last weekend's Area V Tournament at Clarion University in the 75-pound weight class in the 9- and 10-year-old age division while Isaak was the runner-up in the 11- and 12-year-old 75-pound weight class.
