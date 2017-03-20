Bechakas, Johnson in upcoming tourney

Bechakas, Johnson in upcoming tourney

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Two members of the Kane Wrestling Club, Reece Bechakas and Isaak Johnson, will be competing in the upcoming Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Tournament. Reece was the champion of last weekend's Area V Tournament at Clarion University in the 75-pound weight class in the 9- and 10-year-old age division while Isaak was the runner-up in the 11- and 12-year-old 75-pound weight class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar 18 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar 16 CHOOKER 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Day in court (Aug '16) Feb '17 Crusty feller 4
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC