A smile that will live on'
Friends of Ashley Mead, a Clarendon native who disappeared on Feb. 12 from Boulder, Colorado, are organizing a benefit for her family. "Ashley grew up in the small town of Clarendon, where she flourished and grew with passion and love in her heart," writes her friend Alyssa McDowell.
