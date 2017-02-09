Tickets now on sale for Chamber dinner

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Kane Chamber of Commerce Dinner to honor its "citizen-of-the-year" and "business-of-the-year." The dinner at the Kane Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street will honor Anastasia Lindquist as the "citizen-of-the-year" and "It's Judi's Place" as the "business-of-the-year."

