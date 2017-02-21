Soup and Sandwich luncheon scheduled
Church Women United will meet at the First United Methodist church on Greeves Street in Kane on Friday, March 3 at noon for a Soup and Sandwich luncheon followed by a program by Gail Cook and Donna Nelson highlighting their Mission trip recently to Haiti. Their offering at this program will go to this mission.
