Ridgway boys basketball advances to A...

Ridgway boys basketball advances to AML Championship Game

1 hr ago Read more: Ridgway Record

Ridgway boys basketball won 59-41 over Kane Thursday night to advance to the AML Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School.

