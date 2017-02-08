Headlines from the Past

Transfer of License From Arlington To Windsor Sought Application will be made to the court March 1 for the transfer of the retail license of Richard J. Greville from the New Arlington hotel to the New Windsor hotel in this city, sale of the latter having been made to Mr. Greville subject to transfer of license. The New Windsor at the present time is owned by Mrs. Catherine Barrett, widow of Stephen Barrett, Jr. Mr. Greville purchased the New Arlington hotel about two years ago after coming here from Pittsburgh.

