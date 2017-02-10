Development will continue this year at Anthracite Miners' Memorial park
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Ray Clarke, chairman of the board of the Huber Breaker Preservation Society, unveils a monument during the dedication of the Anthracite Miners' Memorial Park in Ashley in 2013. The Huber Breaker, in the background, was demolished in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day in court (Aug '16)
|Feb 6
|Crusty feller
|4
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|On The Record
|Jan '17
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
|Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane
|Nov '16
|Not that guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC