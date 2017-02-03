Blood Drive set for Monday
The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday in the lower level at the First United Methodist Church at 112 Greeves St. in Kane. "Be part of a life-saving journey," the Red Cross said in encouraging Kane area residents to donate blood.
