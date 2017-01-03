Warren Art League rings in 2017 with ...

Warren Art League rings in 2017 with show at Prendergast Library, Jamestown, beginning Jan. 7

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Members of the Warren Art League are proud be exhibiting at Prendergast Library's Art Gallery starting Jan7, 2017 to ring in the new year and showcase our members talents to the western New York community. Artworks will be displayed from January 6 through February 10 during regular library hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On The Record Tue stop the madness 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec 26 Punisher 10
News Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15) Dec 26 resident 3
Day in court Dec 26 resident 3
Christine Saulsgiver Nov '16 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC