Warren Art League rings in 2017 with show at Prendergast Library, Jamestown, beginning Jan. 7
Members of the Warren Art League are proud be exhibiting at Prendergast Library's Art Gallery starting Jan7, 2017 to ring in the new year and showcase our members talents to the western New York community. Artworks will be displayed from January 6 through February 10 during regular library hours.
