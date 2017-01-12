Report on Pearl Harbor performance

Report on Pearl Harbor performance

Henry Sobieski , a music teacher in the Kane Area School District, gives a report Thursday at a meeting of the Kane School Board in the middle school auditorium. He praised the board for allowing him and two student musicians to take part with the Pennsylvania State Honors Band at a parade in Hawaii last month to mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

