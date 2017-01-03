Readying appeal, Kane faults trial judge rulings50 minutes ago

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is led out of Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs last October after being sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail. Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane claims her perjury and obstruction trial was flawed because a judge wouldn't allow her to introduce evidence that the state prosecutor she was accused of targeting had been exchanging pornography on state email servers.

