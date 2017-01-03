Highland Hotel destroyed in fire
Emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a structure fire with entrapment at the Highland Hotel on state Route 948. The caller later reported that the occupants were able to escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On The Record
|14 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec 26
|resident
|3
|Day in court
|Dec 26
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
|Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane
|Nov '16
|Not that guy
|1
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC