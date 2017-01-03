Highland Hotel destroyed in fire

Highland Hotel destroyed in fire

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a structure fire with entrapment at the Highland Hotel on state Route 948. The caller later reported that the occupants were able to escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On The Record 14 hr stop the madness 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec 26 Punisher 10
News Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15) Dec 26 resident 3
Day in court Dec 26 resident 3
Christine Saulsgiver Nov '16 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC