Headlines from the Past
Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of January 19, 1922 Shot At The Smokestack Hits Youth Oscar Holquist, Badly Wounded, Brought To Kane Hospital Was One Of Party Of Boys At Camp Oscar Holquist, aged 18, is in the Kane Summit hospital, badly wounded, as the result of a shooting accident yesterday afternoon. He is from Wilcox and was one of four of that town who were spending the day at their camp on Buck Run, four miles from Wilcox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
Kane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On The Record
|Jan 3
|stop the madness
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Punisher
|10
|Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15)
|Dec 26
|resident
|3
|Day in court
|Dec 26
|resident
|3
|Christine Saulsgiver
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|1
|Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane
|Nov '16
|Not that guy
|1
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC