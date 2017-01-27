Ex-mayor gets probation for bizarre W...

Ex-mayor gets probation for bizarre Wild West obsession

A man once dubbed "mayor for life" of Pennsylvania's capital will avoid jail and serve two years' probation after pleading guilty this week to stealing historic artifacts originally intended for a Wild West museum. Stephen Reed, the former mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years, is widely credited for much of the growth during his tenure in the city of 50,000 residents - including the addition of a minor-league baseball team and the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, a four-year college that opened in 2005.

