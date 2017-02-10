Around Town

Thursday Jan 26

The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee continues to take memorial brick orders. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, , the bricks must be ordered by Wednesday, March 1. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or at scotttownship.org.

