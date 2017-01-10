Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell, and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. 2 takeaways from Cornwall Borough Council meeting Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell, and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2ieHqEC Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. The borough gained control of the authority in late December when councilman Anthony Fitzgibbons was appointed by the council to fill the seat on the authority left vacant by the resignation of Bob Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.