2 takeaways from Cornwall Borough Cou...

2 takeaways from Cornwall Borough Council meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell, and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. 2 takeaways from Cornwall Borough Council meeting Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell, and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2ieHqEC Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. The borough gained control of the authority in late December when councilman Anthony Fitzgibbons was appointed by the council to fill the seat on the authority left vacant by the resignation of Bob Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News On The Record Jan '17 stop the madness 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
News Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15) Dec '16 resident 3
Day in court (Aug '16) Dec '16 resident 3
Christine Saulsgiver Nov '16 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC