2 takeaways from Cornwall Borough Council meeting
Borough council agreed to have its solicitor, Josele Cleary, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane P. C. begin doing legal work to dissolve the Cornwall Municipal Authority by May 1. The borough gained control of the authority in late December when councilman Anthony Fitzgibbons was appointed by the council to fill the seat on the authority left vacant by the resignation of Bob Thomas.
