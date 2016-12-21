Kearney Street Evacuated Due to Suspected Gas Leak
A gasoline leak at the Kwik Fill on Fraley Street has migrated into the sewer system. Any resident that detects the odor of gasoline in their home, DO NOT turn on or off any electric devices, evacuate your residence and call 9-1-1 to make a report.
