Kane drops girls tourney final to Nor...

Kane drops girls tourney final to North Clarion

1 hr ago Read more: The Kane Republican

The Kane Lady Wolves lost 43-33 Wednesday night in the Wolves Den to North Clarion in the finals of the Kane Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament. Kane Lady Wolves Ella Marconi and Camryn Cummings were the varsity players selected to the All-Tournament team.

