Headlines from the Past

Headlines from the Past

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Kane Republican

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of December 29, 1929 Troopers Swoop Down On Nest At Wetmore A dry squadron of twelve state policemen, headed by County Detective Jack Allison, this afternoon swooped down on a nest of bootleggers and moonshiners on Wildcat Hill, about five miles from here on the old Wetmore road. Five persons were arrested by the officers, who were in uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec 26 Punisher 10
News Police advise parents to monitor kids' phone, i... (Mar '15) Dec 26 resident 3
Day in court Dec 26 resident 3
Christine Saulsgiver Nov 29 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC