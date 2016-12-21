Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of December 29, 1929 Troopers Swoop Down On Nest At Wetmore A dry squadron of twelve state policemen, headed by County Detective Jack Allison, this afternoon swooped down on a nest of bootleggers and moonshiners on Wildcat Hill, about five miles from here on the old Wetmore road. Five persons were arrested by the officers, who were in uniform.

