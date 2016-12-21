Headlines from the Past

Headlines from the Past

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Kane Republican

Kane Republican Headlines from the Past - Week of December 8, 1968 James City Citizens Complain, Again, On Heating Gas Supply Another chapter in the long controversy over gas supplies and service at nearby James City climaxed today when some residents reported they did not have enough gas to "boil an egg" - let alone for heating. The temperatures hit below zero during the night resulting in numerous calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christine Saulsgiver Nov 29 Ashley 1
Jerk drivers between ludlow/kane Nov '16 Not that guy 1
trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08) Oct '16 Jessica 5
Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. Oct '16 Dumb 1
jamie (Aug '13) Oct '16 Jamie Sucks 18
alicia pape (Apr '16) Aug '16 monopoly 12
Day in court Aug '16 Disgusted 2
See all Kane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kane Forum Now

Kane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Kane, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC