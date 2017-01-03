Ankara focuses on Gulen links in Karlov assasination

The investigation into the killing of the Russian ambassador to Ankara is focusing on possible links to the Gulen movement, a senior official with Turkey's ruling party told Al Jazeera. The Gulen group, led by self-exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, is accused by Turkey of masterminding the July 22 failed coup, and is seen by Ankara as terrorist organisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.