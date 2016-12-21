Headlines from the Past

Stackpole President Asks Veterans' Help In Shaping Co. Future Addresses '25 Year Club' Pleads With Long-Time Employes To Give Benefit of Experience And Thinking in Negotiations A plea to veteran employes to provide leadership in a "partners in survival" struggle was sounded to more than 430 members of the Stackpole Carbon Company 25-Year Club at the anniversary dinner event in St Marys Wednesday evening by company president Harry S. Conrad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.