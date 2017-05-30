Transient denies pushing man to death...

Transient denies pushing man to death from Montana bridge

A Montana man accused of pushing another man to his death from a bridge in northwestern Montana has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. The Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell reports https://goo.gl/hCee5F 26-year-old Cecil Rice, who entered his plea Thursday, is charged in the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered in the Flathead River on Monday.

