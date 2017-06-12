State of Montana v. Daniel Kenneth Meyer
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Alexander H. Pyle, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Madison L. Mattioli, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Ed Corrigan, Flathead County Attorney, Kenneth R. Park, Deputy County Attorney, Kalispell, Montana A 1 Daniel Kenneth Meyer appeals from the District Court's order filed October 27, 2015, affirming Meyer's conviction of Aggravated DUI in the Justice Court of Flathead County. We affirm the District Court's order.
